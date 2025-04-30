Bo Naylor News: Smacks go-ahead homer

Naylor went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Twins.

The Guardians generated all four of their runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by Naylor's three-run home run off Brock Stewart. Naylor is now up to four home runs on the season (two of which have come over his last two games), and he has an .842 OPS with one stolen base, seven runs scored and nine RBI over his last 15 games.