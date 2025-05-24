Fantasy Baseball
Bobby Miller News: Returns to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2025 at 2:24pm

The Dodgers recalled Miller from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

The Dodgers are short on fresh arms after playing 13 innings against the Mets on Friday, so they'll call upon Miller to help solve that problem. The right-hander has given up six runs in three innings with Los Angeles this season and has turned in a 5.87 ERA since being sent down to Oklahoma City, so he'll likely be reserved for low-leverage situations. Matt Sauer was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the active roster.

