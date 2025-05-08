Bobby Witt News: Four hits, two steals Thursday
Witt went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Thursday's 10-0 win over the White Sox.
It was another standout effort from Witt, who's gone 10-for-22 (.455) with six extra-base hits and four steals in his last five contests. The star shortstop is now slashing .325/.392/.530 with five homers, 23 RBI, 25 runs scored and 13 steals across 171 plate appearances this season.
