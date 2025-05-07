Bobby Witt News: Heating up in power department

Witt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Although Witt is batting just .250 over 28 at-bats so far in May, he's beginning to heat up in the power department. The All-Star shortstop has two doubles, three homers and nine RBI to go with three walks and two stolen bases over his last seven games. Witt didn't have any long balls in his final 14 outings in April, so he's certainly starting to get back on track when it comes to slugging.