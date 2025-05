Witt went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Orioles.

Witt's strikeout in his final at-bat of Friday's game halted a 22-game hitting streak, tied for seventh-longest in Royals history. Witt ranks in the top-5 in the American League in doubles (12), hits (39), stolen bases (nine) and batting average (.312).