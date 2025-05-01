Bobby Witt News: Homers to extend streak

Witt went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Thursday's 8-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Witt put the Royals ahead 3-1 with a two-out, opposite-field blast off Shane Baz, his third homer of the year. The long ball extends Witt's hitting streak to a career-best 22 games. The shortstop is now slashing .322/.400/.496 with 15 RBI, 20 runs scored and nine steals across 140 plate appearances this season.