Bobby Witt News: Pilfers two bags in victory

Witt went 2-for-3 with a double, two steals, a walk, one RBI and a run scored in Monday's 3-0 win against the White Sox.

The Kansas City superstar swiped second base twice off starter Shane Smith in this game to push his steal total to 11. Witt also roped his MLB-leading 14th double in the fifth inning. The 24-year-old shortstop is well on his way to another stellar season, as he's now slashing .314/.389/.504 with four homers, 22 runs scored and 18 RBI across 157 plate appearances.