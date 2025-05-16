Bobby Witt News: Tallies another triple in loss

Witt went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 10-4 loss to St. Louis.

It was notably Witt's third triple in his past four games. The All-Star shortstop has been an exceptional fantasy producer over the past month, hitting .322 (38-for-118) with four home runs, 11 doubles and 19 RBI to go with 18 runs scored and 11 steals across his last 30 contests. Through 59 at-bats in May, Witt is already up to 11 extra-base hits.