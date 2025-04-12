Bowden Francis News: Fades after dominant start

Francis (1-2) took the loss against the Orioles on Saturday. He allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

Francis dominated out of the gate by retiring the first 13 batters faced. However, things turned on its head in the fifth inning when Heston Kjerstad broke up the shutout effort with a two-run home run to center field. Francis came back out for the sixth frame, but he proceeded to be tagged for three more runs (two of which came on a Cedric Mullins double) before being replaced by Yariel Rodriguez. It was a disappointing finish for Francis in what looked to be a quality start, and through three starts he's registered a 4.76 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 17 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Mariners.