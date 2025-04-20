Fantasy Baseball
Brad Lord News: Fans five in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Lord (0-2) yielded two runs on five hits and two walks over four innings in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Colorado. He struck out five and took the loss.

Lord turned in three scoreless frames before Mickey Moniak knocked a two-run triple in the fourth inning. It was Lord's second straight start of at least four innings but he's yet to complete at least five in an outing. He threw 46 of 65 pitches for strikes Sunday and forced 13 whiffs, including eight with his fastball. Lord owns a 4.73 ERA with a 10:9 K:BB through 13.1 frames this season. He's currently projected for a home start against the Mets next weekend.

Brad Lord
Washington Nationals
