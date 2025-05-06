Brad Lord News: Returning to bullpen

Manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Lord will move back to the bullpen, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

With Michael Soroka (biceps) due to return from the injured list Wednesday, Lord will be squeezed out of the Nationals' rotation and back into the bullpen, possibly as a multi-inning reliever. The 25-year-old righty has started five games this season, during which he's posted a 4.44 ERA and 1.37 WHIP alongside a 21:9 K:BB across 26.1 innings.