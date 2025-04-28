Bradley Blalock News: Back to Triple-A

The Rockies optioned Blalock to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

After Ryan Feltner was pushed back a day in the pitching schedule due to a minor back issue, Blalock was called up from Triple-A to make a spot start in Sunday's game against the Reds. He took the loss while serving up six runs ons seven hits and two walks over four frames, but Blalock was at least able to eat some innings and spare a taxed bullpen from more overuse. The Rockies will swap him off the active roster ahead of Monday's game against Atlanta in favor of a fresh relief arm in right-hander Juan Mejia, who was recalled from Triple-A.