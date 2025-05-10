Bradley Blalock News: Bombarded by Padres

Blalock (0-2) took the loss against San Diego on Saturday, allowing 12 runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 3.2 innings.

Blalock fell behind quickly, giving up five runs in the first frame. Things didn't get much better for him the rest of the way, as the Padres added a run in each of the second and third innings before tacking on eight more -- five of which were charged to Blalock -- in the fourth. The right-hander was clobbered for five extra-base hits (three homers and two doubles) and saw his ERA rise from an already-awful 8.03 to a hideous 12.94. He was promoted back up to the majors to join Colorado's rotation when Ryan Feltner (back) landed on the injured list May 2, but Blalock may not be long for the big-league squad given his results so far.