Bradley Blalock News: Demoted after brutal start

The Rockies optioned Blalock to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, Blalock received a demotion after he was lit up for 12 earned runs on 13 hits and two walks over just 3.2 innings in his start during Saturday's 21-0 loss to the Padres. Though the Rockies still have an opening in the rotation with Ryan Feltner (back) seemingly not on track to return from the injured list during the upcoming week, Triple-A righty Tanner Gordon could be the next man up to step in as the big club's fifth starter after Blalock failed to get the job done.