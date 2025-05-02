Fantasy Baseball
Bradley Blalock

Bradley Blalock News: Returning to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

The Rockies recalled Blalock from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Blalock has appeared in three games (one start) for the Rockies this season, allowing eight runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings. He was optioned to Triple-A on Monday, but he'll return to the majors to give the Rockies another arm in the rotation after Ryan Feltner (back) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.

Bradley Blalock
Colorado Rockies
