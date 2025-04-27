Bradley Blalock News: Walloped in loss

Blalock (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Reds, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over four-plus innings. He struck out one.

Blalock took one for the team in this 80-pitch outing, as he was recalled for this start to provide an extra day's rest for the rotation. The Reds jumped on the Colorado right-hander out the gate, cracking four hits in a three-run first inning. Blalock was mercifully lifted in the fifth frame after allowing the first three batters to reach, but reliever Jimmy Herget subsequently allowed all those runners to score. Given that this appears to have been a spot start, Blalock will likely be shuttled back to the minors.