Brady Basso Injury: Ready for mound work

Basso (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a 15-pitch bullpen session this week, MLB.com reports.

Basso will be getting back on a mound for the first time since being shut down from throwing in early April after being diagnosed with a left shoulder strain. Since the Athletics are still presumably planning on having Basso build up as a starter during his rehab program, he likely won't be ready to come off the 60-day injured list in late May when first eligible, though a June return might be feasible.