Brady Feigl headshot

Brady Feigl News: Signs with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Feigl signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Friday.

The 34-year-old southpaw made his MLB debut with the Pirates last season, although it didn't go well, as he surrendered six earned runs against the Cubs in just 1.2 innings. He was DFA'd immediately afterward and finished the Triple-A season with a 4.05 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 60 frames. He'll provide bullpen depth at Triple-A St. Paul in 2025.

Brady Feigl
Minnesota Twins
