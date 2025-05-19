Brady House News: Strong start at Triple-A

House went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

The 21-year-old third is more than holding his own in his second crack at Triple-A. Through 42 games this season for Rochester, House is slashing .282/.344/.497 with eight homers, and he's more than doubled his walk rate from 3.0 percent in 2024 to 8.3 percent. The Nationals have struggled to find a solution at the hot corner in the majors, and with House needing to be added to the 40-man roster this coming offseason anyway, a big-league debut in the second half isn't off the table.