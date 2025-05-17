Brady Singer News: Picks up fifth win

Singer (5-2) earned the win in Friday's victory over Cleveland, giving up three earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four batters across five innings.

Cincinnati's offense gave Singer a 5-0 lead to work with after three innings Friday, and although he gave up a two-RBI single to Carlos Santana in the fourth and a solo homer to Bo Naylor in the fifth, the 28-year-old right-hander did enough to keep the Reds in front. With a 5.01 ERA and 1.31 WHIP through his first nine starts, Singer isn't quite the most reliable starter in the majors, but he'll at least have a favorable matchup during his next outing in Pittsburgh.