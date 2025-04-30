Brady Singer News: Tough loss in Wednesday's matinee

Singer (4-1) took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The Reds gave him no run support in a 6-0 loss, and Singer tossed only 46 of 92 pitches for strikes, but he still came away with his third quality start of the season. The right-hander has looked very good to begin his tenure in Cincinnati, posting a 3.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB through 33.1 innings. Singer will look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Atlanta.