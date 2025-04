Singer won't start Tuesday against the Cardinals since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The contest will be made up via a doubleheader Wednesday, with Singer likely to start one of those contests for Cincinnati. The right-hander has a 3.62 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB across 27.1 innings through six starts this year.