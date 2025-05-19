Brandon Drury News: Cut loose by Chicago

The White Sox released Drury (wrist) on Thursday.

While attending spring training with Chicago as a non-roster invitee, Drury was building a strong case for an Opening Day role with the big club before fracturing his left thumb late in camp. After getting released, Drury re-signed with the White Sox on a minor-league deal April 8, then was cleared to return to game action with Triple-A Charlotte a week later. He struggled to a .179/.319/.282 slash line at Triple-A before being placed on Charlotte's 7-day injured list May 8 after getting hit on the wrist by a pitch just over two weeks earlier. The White Sox haven't shed light on the severity of the injury, but Drury's release perhaps suggests that his return to the Triple-A lineup wasn't imminent.