Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Lockridge headshot

Brandon Lockridge News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2025 at 12:00pm

The Padres activated Lockridge (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Friday..

He's been out since mid-April with a left hamstring strain and will skip a rehab assignment and go right back on the active roster. Lockridge was the primary fill-in in center field for Jackson Merrill (hamstring) when he got hurt, but with Tyler Wade playing well lately, Lockridge could be limited to starts against lefties.

Brandon Lockridge
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now