Brandon Lockridge News: Back from injured list
The Padres activated Lockridge (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Friday..
He's been out since mid-April with a left hamstring strain and will skip a rehab assignment and go right back on the active roster. Lockridge was the primary fill-in in center field for Jackson Merrill (hamstring) when he got hurt, but with Tyler Wade playing well lately, Lockridge could be limited to starts against lefties.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now