Brandon Lowe News: Continues power surge

Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Twins.

Lowe opened the scoring in the fourth inning Wednesday, launching his 11th home run of the year off Pablo Lopez. The 30-year-old Lowe has been as hot as any player in baseball of late -- he's recorded at least one hit in 11 straight games while batting .393 with six homers and a 1.219 OPS in his last 15 contests. He's now slashing .249/.298/.446 through 208 plate appearances this season with 30 RBI, 27 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.