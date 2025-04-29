Brandon Marsh Injury: Expected to resume rehab this week

The Phillies expect Marsh (hamstring) to resume his rehab assignment later this week, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Marsh had to be removed from his rehab game with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday due to a cramp in his right hamstring, which is the same hamstring he strained which sent him to the 10-day injured list. He will be checked out by the doctor, but the Phillies aren't concerned that it's a significant setback.