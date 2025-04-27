Brandon Marsh Injury: Leaves rehab game with cramp
Marsh exited Sunday's minor-league rehab game with Triple-A Lehigh Valley due to a cramp in his right hamstring, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Phillies will re-evaluate Marsh on Monday to determine the severity of the setback. The outfielder is working his way back from a strained right hamstring, and he's batting .182 with one RBI and one stolen base over 11 at-bats (four games) on his rehab assignment. Marsh was on the cusp of rejoining Philadelphia's roster, but his return could now be slightly delayed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now