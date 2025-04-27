Brandon Marsh Injury: Leaves rehab game with cramp

Marsh exited Sunday's minor-league rehab game with Triple-A Lehigh Valley due to a cramp in his right hamstring, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies will re-evaluate Marsh on Monday to determine the severity of the setback. The outfielder is working his way back from a strained right hamstring, and he's batting .182 with one RBI and one stolen base over 11 at-bats (four games) on his rehab assignment. Marsh was on the cusp of rejoining Philadelphia's roster, but his return could now be slightly delayed.