Brandon Marsh News: Activated from IL

The Phillies reinstated Marsh (hamstring) from the injured list Saturday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

A strained right hamstring has kept Marsh on the injured list since April 20. He began a minor-league rehab assignment four days later, but his time in the minors was extended slightly after he left a game early with a cramp in the same hamstring. Now, after going 6-for-20 with a homer, six RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases in six rehab games, Marsh will return to Philadelphia and presumably reclaim his usual role in center field. Cal Stevenson was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.