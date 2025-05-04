Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Marsh headshot

Brandon Marsh News: Getting rest against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Marsh will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed-hitting regulars Bryson Stott and Max Kepler while the Diamondbacks send Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill for the series finale. After being activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Marsh started in center field in the Phillies' 7-2 win over Arizona, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
