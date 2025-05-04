Brandon Marsh News: Getting rest against lefty

Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Marsh will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed-hitting regulars Bryson Stott and Max Kepler while the Diamondbacks send Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill for the series finale. After being activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Marsh started in center field in the Phillies' 7-2 win over Arizona, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.