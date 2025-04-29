Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Nimmo headshot

Brandon Nimmo Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Nimmo is dealing with an illness but may be available off the bench Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Nimmo is getting fluids and could be an option to pinch hit against Arizona. He was reportedly battling the illness during his two-homer, nine-RBI explosion Monday against the Nationals. Jose Azocar is starting in left field Tuesday versus Diamondbacks lefty Eduardo Rodriguez.

Brandon Nimmo
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now