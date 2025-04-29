Brandon Nimmo Injury: Dealing with illness
Nimmo is dealing with an illness but may be available off the bench Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
Nimmo is getting fluids and could be an option to pinch hit against Arizona. He was reportedly battling the illness during his two-homer, nine-RBI explosion Monday against the Nationals. Jose Azocar is starting in left field Tuesday versus Diamondbacks lefty Eduardo Rodriguez.
