Brandon Nimmo News: Getting breather Wednesday

Nimmo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Nimmo had started in every game for the Mets dating back to May 1, and the Red Sox are sending a tough southpaw (Garrett Crochet) to the hill for the series finale, so the veteran outfielder is presumably getting a planned day off Wednesday. Starling Marte will fill in for Nimmo in left field and will bat second.