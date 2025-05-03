Brandon Nimmo News: On base five times against Cards

Nimmo went 3-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the Cardinals.

His seventh-inning shot off John King was the highlight of a huge performance from Nimmo, who has been running hot and cold over the last week-plus. The veteran outfielder has three multi-hit efforts in his last seven starts, but he went 0-for-16 in the other four games. On the season, Nimmo's slashing .229/.279/.441 with seven homers, 16 runs and 22 RBI in 31 contests.