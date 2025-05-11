Brandon Nimmo News: Slugs eighth homer

Nimmo went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Cubs.

The 32-year-old extended New York's lead to 6-2 with a 381-foot long ball off reliever Gavin Hollowell. This performance was a welcome sight as Nimmo has struggled since his nine-RBI game April 28, batting .206 (7-for-34) with a homer, four runs scored and two RBI across 10 games. Overall, the veteran outfielder is slashing .224/.288/.429 with 18 runs scored and 25 RBI through 163 plate appearances.