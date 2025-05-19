Brandon Pfaadt News: Gives up three homers in win

Pfaadt (7-3) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while failing to record a strikeout over six innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Monday.

Pfaadt had recorded no fewer than three strikeouts in any of his first nine starts this season. He wasn't as fortunate this time, but he had some luck on his side -- while all three hits he allowed were home runs, they were also all solo shots, and they came after Arizona had opened with seven runs over the first three innings. Pfaadt can do better, but this was his sixth quality start of the season as well as his second win over the Dodgers on the year. He's maintained a 3.81 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB across 56.2 innings so far. His next start is projected to be in St. Louis this weekend.