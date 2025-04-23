Brandon Pfaadt News: Win streak at four

Pfaadt (4-1) picked up the win Tuesday in a 5-1 victory over the Rays, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The 26-year-old right-hander won his fourth straight outing and delivered his third quality start in five trips to the mound, with only an RBI single by Jake Mangum in the second inning putting a blemish on his night. Pfaadt will take a 2.73 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB through 29.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against Atlanta.