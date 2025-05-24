Brandon Waddell News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Mets recalled Waddell from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

The Mets used eight pitchers during their marathon game against the Dodgers on Friday, so they'll bring up Waddell to get a fresh arm in their bullpen. The 30-year-old lefty has throwing 4.1 scoreless innings in the majors this season and owns a 3.06 ERA in 32.1 frames at Triple-A. Genesis Cabrera was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.