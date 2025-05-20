Brandon Walter News: Added to roster

The Astros selected Walter's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Walter will start Tuesday's contest at Tampa Bay. The left-hander has posted a 2.27 ERA and 34:7 K:BB over 35.2 innings with Sugar Land this season. With Hayden Wesneski (elbow) out for the season and Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) not close to returning, Walter will have a chance to stake his claim to a rotation spot in Houston.