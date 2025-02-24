Brandon Walter News: Makes spring debut

Walter (shoulder) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out one batter over one inning in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals in Grapefruit League action.

Walter missed the entirety of the 2024 season while nursing a right shoulder strain, but he's now all set for the 2025 campaign. The left-hander last pitched in 2023, producing a 6.26 ERA and 1.70 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 23.0 innings in nine appearances with the Red Sox. Walter is participating in spring training as a non-roster invitee and if he sticks around with the Astros, he'll likely begin the year with Triple-A Sugar Land.