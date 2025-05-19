Brandon Walter News: Named Tuesday's starter
Walter will start Tuesday's game against the Rays, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Walter was rumored to be in the mix for a promotion, and the team has since confirmed his status as Tuesday's starting pitcher. It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old will be able to stick around for another turn through the rotation given the number of injuries to the team's starting pitching staff.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now