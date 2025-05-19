Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Walter News: Named Tuesday's starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2025 at 7:36pm

Walter will start Tuesday's game against the Rays, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Walter was rumored to be in the mix for a promotion, and the team has since confirmed his status as Tuesday's starting pitcher. It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old will be able to stick around for another turn through the rotation given the number of injuries to the team's starting pitching staff.

Brandon Walter
Houston Astros
