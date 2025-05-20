Brandon Walter News: Tosses five scoreless innings

Walter did not factor into the decision against the Rays on Tuesday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out five across five scoreless innings.

Walter was called up from Triple-A ahead of Tuesday's start after posting a 2.27 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 34:7 K:BB across 35.2 innings with Sugar Land. He faced four batters or less in all five innings he pitched and was in position for the win, but he came away with the no-decision after the Rays scored two runs in the eighth inning. It was Walter's first major-league start of his career, and he'll be in the Astros' rotation for as long as Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) is on the 15-day injured list. Walter's next start is tentatively slated for this weekend at home against the Mariners.