Brandon Woodruff Injury: Embarking on new rehab assignment

Woodruff (ankle) threw multiple simulated innings during a bullpen session Sunday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff tweaked his right ankle in what was expected to be his final rehab start during his recovery from a 2023 surgery on his throwing shoulder. He tested the ankle Sunday by throwing and doing fielding drills, and he's expected to begin a new rehab assignment Wednesday. Per McCalvy, manager Pat Murphy said he expects Woodruff to make at least two rehab starts before being activated from the injured list.