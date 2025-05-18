Brandon Woodruff Injury: Embarking on new rehab assignment
Woodruff (ankle) threw multiple simulated innings during a bullpen session Sunday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Woodruff tweaked his right ankle in what was expected to be his final rehab start during his recovery from a 2023 surgery on his throwing shoulder. He tested the ankle Sunday by throwing and doing fielding drills, and he's expected to begin a new rehab assignment Wednesday. Per McCalvy, manager Pat Murphy said he expects Woodruff to make at least two rehab starts before being activated from the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now