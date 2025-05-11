Brandon Woodruff Injury: Excels in short rehab outing
Woodruff (shoulder) gave up one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out three batters over 2.1 innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Nashville.
After covering at least five innings in each of his previous three rehab outings, Woodruff covered about half of that length Sunday, though the lighter workload was a pre-planned arrangement in what will be his final start of his minor-league assignment, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Woodruff was efficient in the abbreviated outing, spotting 28 of 39 pitches for strikes and giving up a pair of softly-hit singles. Woodruff had built up to 83 pitches in his previous start with Nashville on Tuesday, so he should be able to handle something close to a typical starter's workload once he joins the Brewers. Milwaukee is expected to activate Woodruff from the 15-day injured list next weekend to have him start against the Twins at American Family Field in what will be his first big-league outing since Sept. 23, 2023.