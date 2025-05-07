Brandon Woodruff Injury: Nearing return to majors

Woodruff (shoulder) allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six in his latest rehab start at Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

It was Woodruff's fifth rehab outing, and he has completed at least five innings in each of his last three Triple-A starts. He threw 83 pitches (60 strikes) in Tuesday's start, and his fastball topped out at 94.4 mph. He's in the final stages of his recovery from capsule surgery on his right shoulder in September of 2023, which caused him to miss the entire 2024 campaign. Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Woodruff could make one more rehab start with Nashville or rejoin the Brewers' rotation, where he would be lined up to take on the Guardians in next week's road series.