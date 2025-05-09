Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Woodruff headshot

Brandon Woodruff Injury: Will make one more rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Woodruff (shoulder) will make one more rehab start at Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Barring any setbacks, Woodruff is expected to make his return to the Brewers' rotation for next weekend's series against the Twins. Woodruff hasn't pitched in the majors since injuring his shoulder in September 2023. In addition to Woodruff, the Brewers also appear close to getting Aaron Civil (hamstring) from the injured list after he tossed four scoreless innings in a Thursday rehab start.

