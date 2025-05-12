Brandon Woodruff Injury: Will not return this weekend

Woodruff (ankle) will not rejoin the Brewers' rotation this weekend against the Twins as initially hoped, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff had been slated to make his long-awaited return from right shoulder surgery, but he is now dealing with right ankle tendinitis. He will receive treatment on the ankle for the next week before making another rehab start. Woodruff will be re-evaluated at that point as the Brewers decide whether he's ready to rejoin the major-league rotation or needs more time in the minors.