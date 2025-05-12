Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Woodruff headshot

Brandon Woodruff Injury: Will not return this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Woodruff (ankle) will not rejoin the Brewers' rotation this weekend against the Twins as initially hoped, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff had been slated to make his long-awaited return from right shoulder surgery, but he is now dealing with right ankle tendinitis. He will receive treatment on the ankle for the next week before making another rehab start. Woodruff will be re-evaluated at that point as the Brewers decide whether he's ready to rejoin the major-league rotation or needs more time in the minors.

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now