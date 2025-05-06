Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Young headshot

Brandon Young Injury: Working through shoulder discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Young (shoulder) was placed on Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Young is working through right shoulder discomfort, which he experienced following Friday's start against Charlotte. The injury isn't severe enough to warrant an MRI, but he will rest for an extended period of time before embarking on a rehab program. Young is 2-1 across four starts in Triple-A this season with a 2.82 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB across 22.1 innings.

Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now