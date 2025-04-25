Braxton Fulford News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Rockies optioned Fulford to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Fulford was promoted to the majors April 14 and smacked his first big-league home run this past Sunday against the Nationals. He appeared in four games (two starts) for the Rockies as the third catcher behind Hunter Goodman and Jacob Stallings. Colorado selected Owen Miller's contract from Albuquerque in a corresponding move.