Braxton Fulford headshot

Braxton Fulford News: Returning to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

The Rockies optioned Fulford to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Fulford was recalled to the Rockies on Saturday to take the spot on the active roster vacated by Aaron Schunk (groin), but the former will return to Triple-A after the Rockies selected Alan Trejo's contract from Albuquerque. Fulford has a 1.345 OPS across 44 plate appearances in Triple-A and could return to the majors if Hunter Goodman or Jacob Stallings are sidelined for an extended period of time.

Braxton Fulford
Colorado Rockies
