Brayan Bello News: Doesn't last five frames again

Bello came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Brewers, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

It was another abbreviated outing for Bello, who got the hook after 77 pitches (46 strikes). The right-hander has gone five straight starts without being able to complete the fifth inning, posting a 4.84 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 17:15 K:BB over 22.1 innings during that stretch, and his inability to provide any length or last long enough to quality for a win is making him increasingly difficult to roster even in deep fantasy formats. Bello will try to find some efficiency in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Angels.