Brayan Bello News: Fans seven in inefficient outing

Bello didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Orioles, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over four innings in a 19-5 win. He struck out seven.

While the seven Ks were a season high for the right-hander, Bello wasn't particularly efficient and needed 87 pitches (55 strikes) to record 12 outs. He left the mound in line for his second loss of the year until the Boston offense opened the floodgates late. Bello has failed to last five innings in four straight starts, a stretch in which he carries a 5.60 ERA, 2.21 WHIP and 15:13 K:BB over 17.2 innings. He'll look to tighten things up in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Milwaukee.